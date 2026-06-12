Northview Valedictorian Braylan Shelly Named to All-Florida Academic Team

Northview High School 2026 valedictorian Braylan Shelly was selected to the 2026 All-Florida Academic Team. As a dual enrollment student at Pensacola State College, she was one of three main campus students chosen.

All-Florida Academic Team recipients are recognized by the Florida College System for their academic achievement, leadership, and service to their community.

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