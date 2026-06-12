Standoff Ends In Arrest After Suspect Attempts To Run Over Trooper

A pursuit ended in a barricade situation and arrest Thursday afternoon after a traffic on Michigan Avenue and Valley Escadido Drive turned into a standoff.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle at approximately 12:02 p.m.. The driver, identified as Wesley Spencer, attempted to run over the trooper with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

FHP pursued Spencer to his residence, where he brandished a firearm as he exited the vehicle. Spencer then barricaded himself inside the home with a handgun.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and negotiators spoke with Spencer for over an hour. The Florida Highway Patrol SRT and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team deployed tear gas into the residence, forcing Spencer outside.

Spencer, age 43 of Aurora, Colorado, was taken into custody by the FHP without further incident. He faces charges of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, with additional charges pending. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.