Beulah Middle FFA Members Attend Debate Camp; Nunn Named Champion

This week, eleven Beulah Middle School FFA members attended debate camp hosted by the Pensacola High School Debate Club.

Beulah FFA’s Olivia Nunn was named Debate Camp Champion for the week.

Henry White spearheaded the camp for Beulah, and Krysta Wilcox was debate coach.

Pictured: The Beulah Middle FFA with sponsor Leanne Jenkins at the Pensacola High School Debate Club. Several members were unavailable for the photo. Pictured below: Debate Camp Champion Beulah FFA’s Olivia Nunn. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.