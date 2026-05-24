Registration Closes Monday For Molino Ballpark Flag Football Summer League

There’s still time to register for the Molino Ballpark Summer Flag Football League. The seven-week season will run on Friday nights from June 12 through July 31.

The co-ed league is open to ages 5–6, while separate boys’ and girls’ leagues are available for ages 7–14. Depending on the final registration numbers, some divisions may become co-ed.

The division formats and game times are structured as follows:

Ages 5–8 (5v5): 30 minutes of practice followed by a 30-minute game.

Ages 8–10 (5v5 or 6v6): 45 minutes of practice followed by a 30-minute game.

Ages 11–14 (5v5 or 6v6): 45 minutes of practice followed by a 30-minute game.

The registration fee is $110 per player and includes a team jersey and a mouthguard. The final deadline to sign up is Monday May 25. Parents can register their children online by visiting www.molinoballpark.com. For more information, click here.