Registration Closes Monday For Molino Ballpark Flag Football Summer League

May 24, 2026

There’s still time to register for the Molino Ballpark Summer Flag Football League. The seven-week season will run on Friday nights from June 12 through July 31.

The co-ed league is open to ages 5–6, while separate boys’ and girls’ leagues are available for ages 7–14. Depending on the final registration numbers, some divisions may become co-ed.

The division formats and game times are structured as follows:

  • Ages 5–8 (5v5): 30 minutes of practice followed by a 30-minute game.
  • Ages 8–10 (5v5 or 6v6): 45 minutes of practice followed by a 30-minute game.
  • Ages 11–14 (5v5 or 6v6): 45 minutes of practice followed by a 30-minute game.

The registration fee is $110 per player and includes a team jersey and a mouthguard. The final deadline to sign up is Monday May 25. Parents can register their children online by visiting www.molinoballpark.com. For more information, click here.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 