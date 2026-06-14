Hot Sunday Ahead Of A Wash-Out Monday Through Wednesday

After heavy downpours in portions of North Escambia on Saturday afternoon, Sunday will start off bright and hot with highs climbing toward 93 degrees, but a shift in the pattern arrives late Sunday night as a slight chance of showers develops towards dawn. High rain chances take over for the first half of the workweek, peaking at 80% from Monday through Wednesday as daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms keep afternoon temperatures primarily in the 80s. A brief, breezy midday spell on Wednesday could see gusts reach 20 mph before the region settles back into a standard summer pattern of scattered, daily afternoon storms and high humidity through Saturday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 81. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Pictured: After a heavy downpour on Saturday afternoon, an overflowed field floods a ditch at a South Pine Barren Road near “Hamilton’s Pond” south of Lambert Bridge Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.