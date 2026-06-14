Hot Sunday Ahead Of A Wash-Out Monday Through Wednesday
June 14, 2026
After heavy downpours in portions of North Escambia on Saturday afternoon, Sunday will start off bright and hot with highs climbing toward 93 degrees, but a shift in the pattern arrives late Sunday night as a slight chance of showers develops towards dawn. High rain chances take over for the first half of the workweek, peaking at 80% from Monday through Wednesday as daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms keep afternoon temperatures primarily in the 80s. A brief, breezy midday spell on Wednesday could see gusts reach 20 mph before the region settles back into a standard summer pattern of scattered, daily afternoon storms and high humidity through Saturday.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 81. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.
Friday Night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Pictured: After a heavy downpour on Saturday afternoon, an overflowed field floods a ditch at a South Pine Barren Road near “Hamilton’s Pond” south of Lambert Bridge Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
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