Rain-Soaked Memorial Day Week Ahead for North Escambia

The upcoming final week of May is shaping up to be an incredibly wet one across the region, with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms stretching through the entire forecast period. Holiday plans for Memorial Day are highly likely to face disruptions as deep tropical moisture locks into the area. High temperatures will consistently hover in the low-to-mid 80s, kept in check by thick cloud cover and persistent precipitation, while overnight lows remain muggy in the around-70 range.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Memorial Day: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. High near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.