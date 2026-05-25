Memorial Day: Pop-Up Showers And Thunderstorms Continue All Week

A persistent, moisture-rich weather pattern is settling over the region, promising a thoroughly damp week ahead with high rain chances stretching from the Memorial Day Monday straight into next weekend. Daily temperatures will remain remarkably consistent, capping out in the lower to mid-80s with overnight lows hovering comfortably around 70 degrees. Heavy downpours, dynamic thunderstorm activity, and significant rainfall accumulation will be a daily possibility, making outdoor planning a challenge.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Memorial Day: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.