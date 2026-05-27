Santa Rosa Medical Group Opening First Escambia County Primary Care Clinic In Cantonment

Santa Rosa Medical Group is expanding access to primary care services in Escambia County with the opening of a new clinic in Cantonment this July. The location, at 2360 South Highway 29, Cantonment, marks the medical group’s first primary care clinic in Escambia County and is designed to provide more convenient healthcare access to residents in the area.

The clinic will offer comprehensive primary care services for adults, including preventive care, treatment for minor illnesses, chronic disease management, wellness visits and walk-in visits. Patients will be able to receive care without an appointment for many everyday healthcare needs, helping improve access to timely medical care in the community.

Rachael Shumaker, an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), will serve as the clinic’s primary care provider and begin seeing patients in July.

“As an Escambia County native, it means a great deal to me to care for patients in the community I call home,” Shumaker said. “I’m excited to join SRMG and provide such a needed service in the area.”

“We recognize the growing need for accessible primary care services in Central Escambia County,” said Randy DeLee, chief administrative officer for Santa Rosa Medical Group. “This new clinic represents our commitment to providing convenient, high-quality care closer to where people live and work.”

The clinic is expected to open at the beginning of July and will welcome both scheduled appointments and walk-in patients. To schedule an appointment or learn more about the clinic, call (850) 626-5350.