2,000-Gallon Cantonment Sewer Overflow Mostly Contained In Retention Pond

A sanitary sewer overflow occurred Tuesday on Wilderness Lane in Cantonment due to a broken force main, according to the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority.

The overflow was estimated at 2,000 gallons, of which approximately 100 gallons were recovered from the spill just west of Ashton Brosnaham Park. The discharge entered a storm drainage inlet that flows to a locked, gated stormwater retention pond with no outlet to waters of the state.

ECUA crews installed a repair clamp at the failure point on the force main and cleaned the affected area with a biocide agent in accordance with state cleanup protocols. ECUA notified the State Warning Point, the Escambia County Health Department and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection at the time of the overflow.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.