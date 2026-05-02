Over $23 Million in Major Public Works Projects Underway In Century

The Town of Century has more more than $23 million in public works projects currently underway, mostly at no out-of-pocket cost to the town.

Consulting engineer Dale Long recently provided a comprehensive update on the town’s progress, detailing extensive upgrades to Century’s water, wastewater, and transportation systems. Funded heavily by state grants, legislative appropriations, and State Revolving Fund (SRF) agreements featuring principal forgiveness, the projects aim to modernize the town’s utility backbone.

A complete detailed breakdown of the active projects across Century outlines the scope and status of each initiative:

Well Rehabilitation Building and Site Renovations

Cost: $201,576 funded by the State Legislature via the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).

Key Points & Status: This project covers building and site improvements for Wells 1, 2, and 3. Construction is currently underway and is approximately 60% complete. Work is temporarily paused on final installation while Evans Contracting awaits the delivery of new lime equipment. The grant expiration date is September 30, 2026.

Miscellaneous Wastewater Improvements – Phase II: Lift Station Rehabilitation

Cost: $3,365,175 funded by an FDEP State Revolving Fund agreement featuring 90% principal forgiveness and a 10% loan.

Key Points & Status: Managed by Talcon Group LLC, this massive overhaul targets major infrastructure across the system, including the Prison Lift Station, Century Woods (#5), Highway 29 West (#8), Jefferson Avenue (#16), and the Pond/Jefferson lift station. The scope features bar screens, generators, and rehab work. The project is nearing completion at 95% total progress. All lift stations are complete and in service except for the prison site (Lift Station No. 1), which is being finalized. Total construction may extend an extra 30 days while waiting on Florida Power & Light to install the correct power service.

Miscellaneous Wastewater Improvements – Phase III: Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements

Cost: $5,500,161 funded by an FDEP State Revolving Fund agreement featuring 90% principal forgiveness and a 10% loan.

Key Points & Status: This project includes widespread upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment Plant, such as a new sludge screw press, filter repairs, a new motor control center, a grit removal system, and tankage coating and crack repairs. Contracted to Talcon Group, LLC, construction is 70% complete. Concrete tank work is fully finished, and crews are finalizing filter repairs while awaiting electrical components. Due to a projected September 2026 equipment delivery date, the sludge press installation will extend into early 2027.

Well Rehabilitation Electrical Work

Cost: $264,877 funded by the State Legislature via FDEP.

Key Points & Status: Dunaway Electrical Services, Inc. is handling the total replacement of the electrical systems for the well sites. Construction is 70% complete. Finalizing the electrical infrastructure is dependent on the delivery and installation of the new lime feed equipment from the associated site renovation project.

Well No. 2 Lime Feed System

Cost: $40,000 funded by the FDEP Northwest Florida Water Supply Pilot Grant.

Key Points & Status: This project replaces the existing lime feed system at Well No. 2. To maximize efficiency, the new machinery was incorporated into the active Well No. 2 building rehabilitation project handled by Evans Contracting. It is moving forward on the exact same construction schedule.

Well No. 3 Replacement and Well Building Rehabilitation

Cost: $1,360,500 funded by the FDEP Northwest Florida Water Supply Pilot Grant.

Key Points & Status: Plans call for installing a new production well and rehabilitating the existing water treatment plant at the prison. Engineering design, surveying, and permitting are entirely complete. This grant will be leveraged jointly with other allocations and a future SRF grant to fund the complete scope of work once formal funding approval clears.

Well #3 Replacement

Cost: $628,500 funded by the State Legislature via FDEP.

Key Points & Status: This legislative appropriation is designated specifically for the construction of the new well at the prison. Like the pilot grant above, all preliminary survey, design, and permitting work is complete. The town is awaiting final State Revolving Fund loan/grant approval to formally bid and award the construction contract.

Water Meter and Service Replacement

Cost: $1,301,892 funded by the State Legislature via FDEP.

Key Points & Status: Under contract with L&K Contracting Company, Inc., this project replaces aging water service lines and utility meters town-wide. Construction is in its final stages. The contractor is currently knocking out final punch-list items, relocating a handful of additional meters at the request of town staff, and setting up hardware delivery and staff training.

Freedom Road Bridge Replacement

Cost: $1,297,000 funded by the State Legislature via the Florida Department of Transportation.

Key Points & Status: The contract to replace the Freedom Road Bridge has been awarded to JW&C Construction Company, Inc. Surveying, design, permitting, and bidding are fully complete. Construction is slated to begin as soon as the Town or Escambia County hires a Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) consultant to oversee the site.

Miscellaneous Water System Improvements

Cost: $9,100,000 funded via FDEP State Revolving Fund.

Key Points & Status: This wide-ranging initiative bundles several critical town needs: the Tedder Road Booster Pump Station water service line replacement, Well No. 1 rehabilitation, Well No. 2 SCADA tracking systems, the complete Well No. 3 replacement, and a utility billing software upgrade. The town is currently completing the final loan application steps so FDEP can finalize the agreement, allowing the town to authorize the work and open it for bids.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.