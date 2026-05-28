Mid-80s, High Humidity, And Scattered Downpours Through The Weekend

Unsettled, tropical air remains locked across the region, bringing daily rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into next week. While localized downpours could bring quick accumulations, brief periods of sunshine will push daytime highs into the mid-80s, accompanied by high humidity and overnight patchy fog.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4:00 p.m. Patchy fog before 9:00 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7:00 p.m. Patchy fog after 1:00 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Friday: A chance of showers before 10:00 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1:00 p.m. Patchy fog before 9:00 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Showers likely before 10:00 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1:00 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1:00 p.m. High near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1:00 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.