Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Portions of Century, Byrneville And Scenic Hills

May 28, 2026

Escambia County’s Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions in Commission District 5 on Thursday, May 28, including Century and portions of Byrneville and Barth east of Highway 29, and Scenic Hills, as part of an ongoing effort to reduce mosquito populations in Escambia County.

Fogging will begin at sunset and will continue during the evening as weather conditions allow. The timing helps target mosquitoes when they are active while reducing impacts on other insects.

Click maps to enlarge.

To request mosquito control service, call (850) 937-2198 or email mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 