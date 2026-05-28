Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Portions of Century, Byrneville And Scenic Hills

Escambia County’s Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions in Commission District 5 on Thursday, May 28, including Century and portions of Byrneville and Barth east of Highway 29, and Scenic Hills, as part of an ongoing effort to reduce mosquito populations in Escambia County.

Fogging will begin at sunset and will continue during the evening as weather conditions allow. The timing helps target mosquitoes when they are active while reducing impacts on other insects.

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To request mosquito control service, call (850) 937-2198 or email mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.