Man Charged With Sending Death Threats To Ex-Girlfriend In Bratt

A man has been charged after allegedly traveling to the area to stalk and sending death threats to a Bratt woman.

Eric Dean Vickers, are 41 of Panama City, was charged with felony written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm .

According to an arrest report, a Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a harassing communications complaint at a residence near Bratt. The victim stated that Vickers, her ex-boyfriend, became enraged when she turned off the location tracking on her phone . Vickers then allegedly drove from Panama City to Escambia County to track her down

The deputy reviewed numerous messages sent across Facebook, Snapchat, and text message threads . In the messages, Vickers allegedly threatened violence, claiming he would find her and murder her . One text message included a photograph of a black SUV parked outside a room she was in, along with a message stating he was about to kill her and the person she was with .

The victim fled her home to hide in Pensacola out of fear for her safety . Witnesses also reported seeing Vickers driving past the Bratt residence multiple times over a weekend . During the investigation, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Vickers’ silver Ford Escape at Highway 99 and Highway 4 in Bratt, confirming his identity and noting that his vehicle matched witness descriptions.

Investigators later linked a phone number used to send a threatening voicemail transcript directly to Vickers

Vickers remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $15,000.

Deputies noted in the report that Vickers is formerly a resident of the Century area.