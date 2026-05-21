Man Charged With Sending Death Threats To Ex-Girlfriend In Bratt
May 21, 2026
A man has been charged after allegedly traveling to the area to stalk and sending death threats to a Bratt woman.
Eric Dean Vickers, are 41 of Panama City, was charged with felony written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm.
According to an arrest report, a Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a harassing communications complaint at a residence near Bratt. The victim stated that Vickers, her ex-boyfriend, became enraged when she turned off the location tracking on her phone. Vickers then allegedly drove from Panama City to Escambia County to track her down
The deputy reviewed numerous messages sent across Facebook, Snapchat, and text message threads. In the messages, Vickers allegedly threatened violence, claiming he would find her and murder her. One text message included a photograph of a black SUV parked outside a room she was in, along with a message stating he was about to kill her and the person she was with.
The victim fled her home to hide in Pensacola out of fear for her safety. Witnesses also reported seeing Vickers driving past the Bratt residence multiple times over a weekend. During the investigation, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Vickers’ silver Ford Escape at Highway 99 and Highway 4 in Bratt, confirming his identity and noting that his vehicle matched witness descriptions.
Investigators later linked a phone number used to send a threatening voicemail transcript directly to Vickers
Vickers remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $15,000.
Deputies noted in the report that Vickers is formerly a resident of the Century area.
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