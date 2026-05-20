Boil Water Notice Issued For Brookhaven Subdivision

Farm Hill Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the Brookhaven Subdivision.

This notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure.

Precautionary boil water notices are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs.

Residents located in the specified area are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.