Northview Lady Chiefs Fall In Extra-Inning State Semifinal To Liberty County

The Northview Lady Chiefs hope of a softball state championship ended on Tuesday afternoon with an extra-inning Rural Division 10-8 semifinal loss to Liberty County.

The Bulldogs and Chiefs were tied at six headed into the seventh before LCHS took the eighth.

Peyton Womack led the Lady Chiefs at bat, going 3-5, and Riley Brooks went 2-4. Northview had one hit each from Kylee Langham, Daviona Rudolph, Addysen Bolen, Mikayla McAnally, and Aubrey Hadley.

Northview finished the season at 20-6.

Photos Gallery: Northview Beats Jay For Regional Title

Photo Gallery: Northview Beats Jay for District Title

Liberty County will play Trenton for the state championship on Wednesday.

It was the second-ever trip to the Final Four for the Lady Chiefs, falling to Trenton last season in the state final.

Two starters, Womack and Brooks, will graduate next week, but much of the team will return next season, looking for redemption and a third chance in the Final Four.

NorthEscambia.com photo/graphic, click to enlarge.