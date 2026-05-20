Warm, Hit And Miss Scattered Showers

Humid conditions will linger through the rest of May as a steady pattern of daytime warming and overnight fog sets the stage for a stormy holiday weekend. Clearer mornings mid-week will gradually give way to increasing cloud cover and higher rain chances by Friday, culminating in a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Memorial Day, with daytime highs consistently holding in the mid to upper 80s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Memorial Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.