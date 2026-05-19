The New Nine Mile Road Costco Has A Grand Opening Date

An opening date has been announced for the highly anticipated Costco on Nine Mile Road, and it’s just over a month away.

The new warehouse store at 225 East Nine Mile Road, at the corner of Chemstrand Road, is set to open at 8 a.m. on June 25. The 172,580 square foot Costco retail store with a gas station and 830 parking spaces was approved by Escambia County and construction started at the beginning of the year.

In April, the company listed numerous jobs available at the store. Now, those employees will soon start stocking the store and making final preparations for the big opening day.

How much is a Costco membership?

Membership is required for in-store shoppers at Costco. Members must be 16 or older to apply. The pharmacy is open to anyone, regardless of membership.

Costco is expected to start selling memberships location outside the store before grand opening day.

Costco offers two levels of membership for individuals or businesses:

Executive: $130 annually

Annual 2% Reward

Costco Services Discounts

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Gold Star: $65 annually

Shop Online and in Warehouses

Includes 2 Membership Cards

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Businesses can purchase either level to purchase items for resale or add additional people at $65 each.

Pictured: The Costco store in Montgomery, Alabama. NorthEscambia.com file photo.