Lady Chiefs At State: Northview Chasing Championship Ring This Week

The Northview Lady Chiefs hit the road early Sunday morning on their way to the FHSAA Rural Division Final Four near Orlando.

On Tuesday, the No. 2 seeded Chiefs (20-5) will take on the No. 3 Liberty County Bulldogs (23-5) at 2 p.m. Central time at Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood. The winner will advance to the state championship on Wednesday against either Trenton (23-3) or Madison County (19-3).

Trenton was Northview’s nemesis last year, when the Tigers defeated the Lady Chiefs 11-1 for the state championship.

For more photos from Friday’s Lady Chiefs practice, click here.

“They want another shot at Trenton. They want another shot at that ring,” Northview head coach Amy Holland said on Friday afternoon as the team wrapped up a final practice at Northview. “They’re excited; they want this really bad this year.”

In cooperation with the FHSAA, the NFHS network will stream the games on Tuesday and Wednesday (click here). There are no other video streams; any other service is a scam.

The NFHS network is $13.99 per month with immediate access. The subscription can be canceled prior to the end of the monthly period. Fans can also use the code UPGRADEANNUAL26 for $39.99 annual access and have live game streams next season across many Northview sports, including softball, baseball, football, and basketball.

Pictured top (submitted): The Northview Lady Chiefs left for Orlando early Sunday morning. Pictured inset and below: A final practice at Northview on Friday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.