Week Begins Mostly Sunny, Slight Rain Chances Late Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Patchy dense fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Tuesday: Patchy dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.