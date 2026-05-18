Week Begins Mostly Sunny, Slight Rain Chances Late Week

May 18, 2026

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Patchy dense fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Tuesday: Patchy dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 