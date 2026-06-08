Flomaton Man Killed In Monday Morning Crash Near Century

A 20-year-old Flomaton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash just outside of Century on Monday morning.

The car was traveling southwest on Fannie Road when the driver lost control in a curve and left the roadway to the south. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver overcorrected, striking a tree. The vehicle went through a metal fence, hit another tree, and then rotated, coming to rest on its passenger side leaning against a house and catching fire.

Arriving firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the small engine compartment fire before it spread to the remainder of the vehicle or the house.

“The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was pinned under the car. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.” FHP said. “Family arrived on scene and (were) notified.”

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, and no other injuries reported.

For additional photos, click here.

The house sustained minor damage, with the front porch shifted by the crash.

The Century, Molino and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, Newman’s Ambulance, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and Flomaton Police Department were among those that responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.