Ransom Middle School Academic Team Conquers National Championships, Earns Global Bids

June 9, 2026

The Ransom Middle School Academic Team put on a historic performance at the International Academic Competitions Middle & Elementary School Nationals in Orlando.

Facing off against a massive field of over 2,200 public, magnet, private, and homeschooled students from across the United States, Ransom players solidified their place among the nation’s elite, securing multiple spots in upcoming international olympiads during IAC’s largest tournament ever.

In the National Science Bee, Levi Cox, Sydney Cox, James Corvin, and Cutter Rhodes qualified for the 2028 International Science Championships in Washington, DC. Cutter Rhodes’s final ranking is #79 nationwide.

In the National History Bee, James Corvin and Sydney Cox furthered the team’s success by qualifying for the 2027 International History Olympiad in London.

In the team event, the National History Bowl, James Corvin, Levi Cox, Sydney Cox, and Cutter Rhodes were joined by Zackary Cox, a rising sixth-grader playing for Ransom. The rounds were exciting, and these players played so well against much more experienced teams, keeping the scores close through the afternoon.

Cutter Rhodes also participated in the Spelling Bee and took the Map and Flag Exam. He placed third in the Spelling Championships_ and secured first place in the Jeopardy Charity Games.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 