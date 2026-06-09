Ransom Middle School Academic Team Conquers National Championships, Earns Global Bids

The Ransom Middle School Academic Team put on a historic performance at the International Academic Competitions Middle & Elementary School Nationals in Orlando.

Facing off against a massive field of over 2,200 public, magnet, private, and homeschooled students from across the United States, Ransom players solidified their place among the nation’s elite, securing multiple spots in upcoming international olympiads during IAC’s largest tournament ever.

In the National Science Bee, Levi Cox, Sydney Cox, James Corvin, and Cutter Rhodes qualified for the 2028 International Science Championships in Washington, DC. Cutter Rhodes’s final ranking is #79 nationwide.

In the National History Bee, James Corvin and Sydney Cox furthered the team’s success by qualifying for the 2027 International History Olympiad in London.

In the team event, the National History Bowl, James Corvin, Levi Cox, Sydney Cox, and Cutter Rhodes were joined by Zackary Cox, a rising sixth-grader playing for Ransom. The rounds were exciting, and these players played so well against much more experienced teams, keeping the scores close through the afternoon.

Cutter Rhodes also participated in the Spelling Bee and took the Map and Flag Exam. He placed third in the Spelling Championships_ and secured first place in the Jeopardy Charity Games.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.