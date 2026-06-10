Daily Highs In The Lower 90s For The Rest Of The Week

June 10, 2026

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 