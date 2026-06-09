Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Areas Of Bratt, Christian Home, Walnut Hill, Molino, McDavid

Escambia County’s Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions in Commission District 5 on Tuesday, June 9, in area of Bratt, Christian Home, Walnut Hill, Molino, and McDavid.

Fogging will begin at sunset and will continue during the evening as weather conditions allow. The timing helps target mosquitoes when they are active while reducing impacts on other insects.

Click maps to enlarge.

To request mosquito control service, call (850) 937-2198 or email mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.