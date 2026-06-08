Two Girls, Ages 5 and 8, Drown in Pensacola Swimming Pool

The Pensacola Police Department is investigating the drowning deaths of two girls, ages 5 and 8, this evening.

Pensacola Police were called to the 500 block of Gerhardt Drive just after 6:30 p.m. in reference to two missing girls and began a search around their home and in the immediate area.

“Officers located the girls, ages 5 and 8 years old, unresponsive in a swimming pool at a house next door. Officers pulled both girls from the water and began life-saving measures,” PPD Officer Mike Wood said.

Escambia County EMS transported the girls to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

File photo.