Two Girls, Ages 5 and 8, Drown in Pensacola Swimming Pool
June 8, 2026
The Pensacola Police Department is investigating the drowning deaths of two girls, ages 5 and 8, this evening.
Pensacola Police were called to the 500 block of Gerhardt Drive just after 6:30 p.m. in reference to two missing girls and began a search around their home and in the immediate area.
“Officers located the girls, ages 5 and 8 years old, unresponsive in a swimming pool at a house next door. Officers pulled both girls from the water and began life-saving measures,” PPD Officer Mike Wood said.
Escambia County EMS transported the girls to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
The investigation is ongoing.
File photo.
Comments
One Response to “Two Girls, Ages 5 and 8, Drown in Pensacola Swimming Pool”
This is awful. I live in the area. This exact thing happened about 6 months ago, I was out walking my dog when a woman drove up to me frantic saying her girls were missing and she was trying to find them. The cops were called and the girls were found about 30 minutes later. These are those same girls.