I-10 Westbound To Be Reduced To One Lane, Shifted Overnight

I-10 westbound traffic will be reduced to one travel lane and shifted south overnight, near the Highway 29 interchange (Exit 10) on Tuesday, June 9, between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m Wednesday. The temporary traffic shift will allow crews to perform construction activities at the North Palafox Street overpass.

The work is part of a $236 million construction project designed to improve safety and capacity for the 62,000 drivers who travel the I-10 at U.S. 29 interchange daily. The project is scheduled for completion in 2030.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.