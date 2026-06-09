Two Correctional Inmates Assaulted Staff Members, FDC Says

June 9, 2026

Two Century Correctional staff members were assaulted by inmates in two unrelated incidents, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Lamon E. Robinson, 24, assaulted a staff member by grabbing them, according to the FDC. The staff member was not injured.
Robinson is serving a two-year sentence for robbery out of Duval County.

Inmate John W. Lance, 45, assaulted a staff member by striking them, according to the FDC. The staff member was not injured.
Lance is serving a three-year sentence out of Escambia County for possession of methamphetamine.

Pictured: Inmate Lamon Robinson (left) and John Lance (right).

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 