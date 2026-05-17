Multi-Million Dollar Safety Overhaul Slated For Highway 95A, Quintette Road Intersection

A dangerously misaligned North Escambia intersection is finally getting a multi-million dollar safety makeover with funding now finalized.

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners has approved a state-funded grant agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), securing $850,000 in Transportation Regional Incentive Program (TRIP) funding to overhaul the intersection of Highway 95A and Quintette Road.

The intersection is a high-traffic hub, particularly for heavy commercial vehicles. According to recent FDOT traffic counts, Highway 95A just south of the intersection sees an annual average daily traffic volume of 9,700 vehicles, while East Quintette Road carries 5,700 vehicles daily.

Public-Private Funding Realizes Project

Because there is no available right-of-way to shift the intersection on the western side, engineering plans call for a major northerly shift on the eastern side, which boasts an accommodating 100-foot wide right-of-way.

The total cost for the construction improvements stands at $2.375 million, realized through a unique mix of public and private funding that includes $850,000 from the FDOT TRIP Grant, $1,275 million in Escambia County Local Option Sales Tax Transportation and Drainage funds, and a $250,000 private contribution from Circle K.

A summer 2023 warrant study confirmed that a traffic signal was justified at the location even before the planned addition of a new Circle K convenience store and fueling station on the northeast corner. As part of a separate agreement approved in February 2025, Circle K contributed a quarter-million dollars toward the intersection upgrades.

In addition to the new alignment and traffic signal, a new westbound right-turn lane will be constructed on Quintette Road. This addition is specifically designed to alleviate severe traffic backups caused by heavy logging trucks slowing down to turn north onto Highway 95A.

Next Steps

The project is currently at the 30% design phase. With the BOCC’s recent approval, Escambia County Engineering staff will transmit the executed agreement and authorizing resolution back to FDOT to finalize the funding. A timeline for the intersection construction work has not been announced.

NorthEscambia.com photo and graphics, click to enlarge.