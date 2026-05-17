DeSantis Expands School Guardian Program To Colleges, Universities

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a school safety bill allowing armed, trained guardians on college and university campuses in Florida.

The bill was sponsored by members of the local Northwest Florida delegation, Rep. Michelle Salzman and Sen. Don Gaetz.

“We’ve made historic strides to implement school safety measures that are working to protect our schools. Today, I was proud to build on these efforts by signing HB 757, which enhances campus security requirements and best practices at our colleges and universities throughout Florida,” DeSantis said Friday. “We can have the highest academic standards, the strongest workforce programs, and the most innovative pathways for students, but must also continue our focus on the safety of our students and educators.”

“Sadly but undeniably, institutions of learning have become targets of violence in our state and other states,” Gaetz said. “As parents and grandparents, we want our students to be safe and secure when they are on campus. This legislation ensures our institutions will use common sense safeguards as well as high-tech systems to prevent violence where possible and respond quickly and effectively when needed.”

“I’m very grateful for Representative Salzman’s sponsorship of the House companion and for her effective advocacy of the bill,” Gaetz added.

The bill:

Expands participation in the Chris Hixon, Coach Aaron Feis, and Coach Scott Beigel Guardian Program to include Florida’s public postsecondary institutions.

Strengthens protections near schools by creating a second-degree felony charge for discharging a weapon or firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

Requires public postsecondary institutions to develop active assailant response plans, threat management teams to identify and address potential safety risks, and family reunification procedures in the event of an emergency.

The Guardian Program was created in 2018 through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act following the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The program allows trained individuals to serve as armed guardians on school campuses to deter and respond to active assailant incidents. Under the program, guardians must undergo extensive screening and training requirements provided by local sheriffs’ offices, including psychological evaluations, drug screenings, and at least 144 hours of rigorous training.

“Thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has set the national standard for school safety, and House Bill 757 builds on that strong foundation by extending critical protections to our state colleges and universities,” said Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas. “By extending the Guardian Program to higher education institutions, we are equipping campuses with additional tools to help safeguard students and professors. Every student deserves the opportunity to learn in a safe and secure environment, and this legislation reinforces Florida’s unwavering commitment to protect our schools.”

Pictured: Guardians train for positions in Escambia County Public Schools prior to the start of the 2025-26 school year. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.