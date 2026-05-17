Escambia County 4-H Senior And Intermediate Teams Win State Meat Judging Contest

Escambia County 4-H brought home a double victory from the 2026 Florida State 4-H Meat Judging Contest, securing first place finishes in both the intermediate and senior divisions.

The state competition, held at the University of Florida in Gainesville, challenged participants across several rigorous categories. Competitors were required to identify forty retail meat cuts, evaluate and place retail, primal, and carcass classes, deliver oral reasons, and complete a comprehensive written test.

In addition to the team victories, Escambia County members dominated the individual standings. Charli McClendon earned the title of Senior High Individual, while Rhett Harcourt was named the Intermediate High Individual, making them the top-ranked meat judging 4-H members in the state of Florida.

Other notable individual performances in the senior division included Tucker Padgett in second place, A.T. Bridgers in fourth place, and Andrew Wiggins in fifth place. In the intermediate division, Mallory Mahoney secured second place and Ella Gilmore took third place, while Rahlina Dodson finished in sixth place.

The senior team—comprising Bridgers, McClendon, Padgett, and Wiggins—previously competed at the Western National Roundup in Denver in January 2026. Following their state success, they have now qualified to represent Florida at the National 4-H Meat Judging Contest this coming October. This national event will take place at Kansas State University, with the formal awards ceremony hosted at the American Royal in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sponsored locally by the UF/IFAS Extension, the 4-H meat judging program is designed to develop critical life skills through activities related to the processing of beef, pork, and lamb. Participants learn to evaluate retail identification, factors affecting meat quality, and various cooking methods, gaining a deeper understanding of the scientific principles behind nutritional value and consumer appeal.

According to organizers, the program also emphasizes foundational life skills, including effective decision-making, critical thinking, goal setting, and teamwork.