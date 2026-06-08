Molino Tax Collector Office Wins Statewide Donate Life Photo Contest Award

The Escambia County Tax Collector Molino office won the Donate Life Florida Small Offices public vote photo contest.

Driver’s license offices across Florida participated in the National Donate Life Month campaign, “Leave a Legacy.” As part of this campaign, offices brought the theme to life by creating meaningful displays, many featuring trees and leaves, to symbolize how one donor can create a lasting impact.

For more photos, click here.

The statewide contest was an effort to increase awareness for Donate Life while also fundraising for organ and tissue donation education.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.