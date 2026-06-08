Qualifying Week For Three Century Town Council Seats Begins Monday

Three Century Town Council seats will appear on the 2026 ballot, with candidates required to qualify by noon on Friday.

The seats up for election this year are:

Seat 3: Held by incumbent Shelisa Abraham. She prefiled for the seat last September, but must complete the qualification process this week.

Held by incumbent Shelisa Abraham. She prefiled for the seat last September, but must complete the qualification process this week. Seat 4: Held by incumbent John Bass.

Held by incumbent John Bass. Seat 5: Held by incumbent Sparkie Harrison.

The official qualifying period will begin at noon, Monday, June 8, and end at noon, Friday, June 12. Qualifying takes place at the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections, 213 Palafox Place, 2nd Floor, in Pensacola, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. A special in-person qualifying event will be held on June 10 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Century Town Hall, 7995 North Century Boulevard.

If three or more candidates qualify for a seat on the Century Town Council, the seat will appear on the primary election ballot on August 18. Any required runoff election, along with the election for seats with just two candidates, will be during the general election on November 3.

If there is only one qualified candidate for a seat, that person will be deemed elected. Council seat 1, held by Dynette Lewis, and Council seat 2, held by Henry Cunningham, will appear on the 2030 ballot, along with the office of mayor.

The term of office for the mayor or a council seat in Century is four years.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.