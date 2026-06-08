Championships And All-Stars Wins Highlight Century Youth Ball Weekend

The Century Baseball Association brought home several tournament wins over the weekend.

In baseball action, the 8U and 10U teams competed in the USSSA Region 11 All-Star tournament. Severe weather disrupted play, ultimately preventing the teams from finishing their championship games or taking post-game photographs. Tournament officials determined the final standings based on tournament seeding.

Because both Century teams held the number one seed when play was halted, the Burkett 8U squad was named the Gold Bracket Champions, and the Smith/Little 10U squad earned the Silver Bracket Championship. Both teams have advanced to the state tournament in Oxford, Alabama.

The association’s softball divisions also completed their All-Star tournament runs over the weekend.

The 8U softball team finished in third place. A highlight of their tournament included an over-the-fence, walk-off grand slam hit by Kenzie Burkett to secure a victory.

The 10U softball team earned a second-place finish, while the 16U baseball team placed third in the competitive “A” bracket.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.