Sunny And Beautiful Pattern The Next Few Days

The early part of the week brings beautiful, quiet weather with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs climbing into the lower 90s. Evenings will remain comfortable and mostly clear with lows holding steady around 72 degrees, though patchy late-night and early-morning fog will develop on Wednesday and Thursday. A shift occurs on Friday afternoon as standard summer moisture returns, bringing a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This wet weather pattern becomes more pronounced heading into the weekend and early next week, with rain chances bumping up to 50 percent on both Saturday and Sunday, and hitting a 60 percent peak on Monday, though daytime highs will still manage to reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees outside of any rain.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.