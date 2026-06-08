AAA: Florida Gas Prices Decline For The Second Week

Florida gas prices declined for the second consecutive week, giving drivers continued relief after a sharp run-up earlier this spring, according to AAA. The state average has declined 72 cents per gallon over the past 18 days.

Sunday’s state average of $3.80 per gallon was 27 cents less than a week ago, 72 cents less than a month ago, and 69 cents more than this time last year.

Once again, the Pensacola area had the lowest per gallon of any metro area in the state at $3.61 with a low of $3.19 available at a Nine Mile Road warehouse club. Sunday, a low of $3.42 was available in North Escambia at one station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

The recent drop in gas prices follows a sharp decline in oil prices over the past few weeks. Crude prices fell roughly 18% over a two-week period before rising about 4% last week, reflecting continued volatility in the global energy market. Despite the recent downward trend, oil prices remain sensitive to global developments, and short-term increases remain possible. If overnight reports of missile strikes between Israel and Iran contribute to higher oil prices, gas prices could rise as a result.