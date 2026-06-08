Hydroplaning Semi-Truck Crashes Into Median, Blocking I-10 Westbound

A jackknifed semi truck and trailer completely shut down I-10 in Escambia County on Sunday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. on I-10 westbound near the West Nine Mile Road exit. The Florida Highway Patrol said the semi, driven by a 31-year-old Houston man, hydroplaned and ran off the roadway, striking the concreate median barricade.

The truck and trailer blocked both westbound lanes of the interstate. Authorities diverted all westbound traffic off the interstate onto West Nine Mile Road.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.