We Are A Week Into Hurricane Season: Here Are The Predictions And Storm Names

Monday marks the start to the second week of hurricane season, and forecasters are predicting a below normal number of storms in 2026.

NOAA’s outlook for the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs June 1 to November 30, predicts a 35% chance of a near-normal season, a 10% chance of an above-normal season, and a 55% chance of a below-normal season.

The agency is forecasting a total of 8-14 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, 3-6 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 1-3 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA has a 70% confidence in these ranges. An average season has 14 named storms with seven hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

The famed Colorado State University forecast is for 13 named storms (tropical storms and hurricanes), of which they anticipate six to become hurricanes and two to become major (Category 3, 4, or 5) hurricanes. These numbers are below the long-term seasonal average of 14, seven and three, respectively.

The Atlantic season is expected to be below-normal due to competing factors. El Niño is expected to develop and intensify during the hurricane season, while ocean temperatures in the Atlantic are expected to be slightly warmer than normal and trade winds are likely weaker than average. El Niño conditions tend to support less tropical storms and hurricanes, while warmer ocean temperatures and low winds support a more active year.

“Although El Niño’s impact in the Atlantic Basin can often suppress hurricane development, there is still uncertainty in how each season will unfold,” said NOAA’s National Weather Service Director Ken Graham. “That is why it’s essential to review your hurricane preparedness plan now. It only takes one storm to make for a very bad season.”

Here are the names for the 2026 hurricane season:

Pictured below: Visible satellite image of Hurricane Ida approaching land in the Gulf of Mexico at 4:10 a.m. on August 29, 2021.