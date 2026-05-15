County Approves New 265-Lot Subdivision By Road Prison In Cantonment

This week, the Escambia County Development Review Committee gave final approval to a 265-lot Thomas Home subdivision on Highway 297A in Cantonment.

The 38.48-acre LaVelle Terrace Subdivision will be located on property owned by Thomas Home Corporation at 855 Highway 297A and will include paved public streets, public stormwater ponds and conveyance systems including operation and maintenance, and potable water and sanitary sewer facilities.

The subdivision will be sandwiched between the Escambia County Road Prison to the north and the existing Jackson Estates subdivision and Heaton Road to the south.

Escambia County intends to take over the long-term responsibility for the subdivision’s stormwater drainage system once construction is finished and specific requirements are met and it passes inspection and certification processes.

NorthEscambai.com graphic.