County Approves New 265-Lot Subdivision By Road Prison In Cantonment

May 15, 2026

This week, the Escambia County Development Review Committee gave final approval to a 265-lot Thomas Home subdivision on Highway 297A in Cantonment.

The 38.48-acre LaVelle Terrace Subdivision will be located on property owned by Thomas Home Corporation at 855 Highway 297A and will include paved public streets, public stormwater ponds and conveyance systems including operation and maintenance, and potable water and sanitary sewer facilities.

The subdivision will be sandwiched between the Escambia County Road Prison to the north and the existing Jackson Estates subdivision and Heaton Road to the south.

Escambia County intends to take over the long-term responsibility for the subdivision’s stormwater drainage system once construction is finished and specific requirements are met and it passes inspection and certification processes.

NorthEscambai.com graphic.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 