Northview High and Ernest Ward Middle Bands Present Joint Spring Concert

The Northview High School and Ernest Ward Middle School bands held their joint Spring Concert this week at Northview.

The Ernest Ward Advanced Band performed American Spirit March and Chorale and Mystic Chant.

Northview Jazz Ensemble performances included American Patrol and My Funny Valentine. The Northview Concert Band performed selections including Golden and Rising From The Earth.

The bands are all under the direction of Garsche Roble.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge