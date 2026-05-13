Tate High Drama Celebrates Successful Year With Final Curtain Call For Seniors

May 13, 2026

The Tate High School Theatre program recently celebrated a successful year with a final curtain call for seniors.

This year, the program inducted 29 new Thespians into the troupe — the largest induction class in program history. The highest number of students ever involved in the club prior to this year was twenty-seven, meaning that this season the program more than doubled in size.

The final curtain call provided an opportunity to celebrate seniors as they took the Tate stage one final time, while recognizing several outstanding students with Legacy Awards for their leadership, service, and commitment to the performing arts.

Legacy Award Recipients were:

  • Dorothy Lister “En Pointe” Award: Izzy Killebrew and Micah Frazier
  • Neil Cobb “In The Wings” Award: Drew Crutchfield
  • Ricky Still “Rising Star” Award: Gabriella Hardy

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 