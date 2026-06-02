Rain Possible Through Tuesday Night; Clearing And More Comfy For Wednesday

Humid and stormy conditions will linger across the region through Tuesday night before a late-season front ushers in noticeably cooler and drier air for the middle of the week. High temperatures will drop from the lower 90s on Tuesday down to the upper 70s by Wednesday, accompanied by breezy easterly winds. Beautiful, sunny weather will hold steady for Thursday and Friday before slight rain chances creep back into the forecast by next weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.