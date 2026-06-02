New Lane Closures Begin Today In West Roberts Road $4.6 Million Drainage, Widening Project

An An Escambia County $4.6 million West Roberts Road widening and drainage improvement project moves into a new phase today.

Lanes will be closed along West Roberts Road between Stallion Road and Tate Road beginning Tuesday, June 2. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24.

Traffic on West Roberts Road will be detoured along Stallion Road, East Kingsfield Road, Tate Road, and Highway 29.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction.

The widening and drainage improvements are along a 1.75 mile stretch of West Roberts from the Highway 29 intersection west to the southern turn to Sutton Place. The project will widen the roadway to two 12-foot-wide travel lanes with 5-foot-wide shoulders from Pine Forest Road to HIghway 29. The roadway from the southern turn to Pine Forest will be resurfaced and striped.

The $4,635,298.30 project being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was awarded to contractor C.W. Roberts, Inc.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.