Congratulations Class Of 2026! Celebrate With A Look Back At Hundreds Of Photos

Congratulations to the Class of 2026!

As we celebrate your successes, let’s look back at all the great photos.

NorthEscambia.com attended the graduation ceremonies for the three high schools located in North Escambia, publishing photo galleries with hundreds of photos and posting complete graduate lists for each of the schools.

Escambia Westgate School

The Escambia Westgate School Class of 2026 graduated May 15. “Each student here needed courage and resilience to get to where they are today,” Principal Cathy Rudd said.

Tate High School

About 485 members of the Tate High School Class of 2026 graduated on May 27 at the Pensacola Bay Center as valedictorian Willow Allyn Beachner encouraged her classmates to “ continue your journey, through the good and the bad, and create as much laughter as you can along the way.”

Northview High School

On May 26, Northview High School Class of 2026 valedictorian Braylan Hope Shelly told her fellow classmates “do not forget that God has given you the strength, abilities, and determination you need to succeed. Success may look different for each of us, but every person here has been given gifts and opportunities for a reason.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.