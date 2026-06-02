Century Man Tased, Shot By Deputies With Less-Lethal Gun Charged With Trailer Attack

A Century mans faces multiple charge after allegedly attacking a disabled individual, jumping through a window to escape deputies, and barricading himself inside a local convenience store bathroom before being shot by deputies with a less-lethal weapon last Friday, May 29.

This is an update to a story we first published minutes after the incident on Friday.

Cortez Rasheen Davison, 32, was arrested and charged with felony abuse of an elderly or disabled adult without great harm, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence. He is currently being held in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $8,500.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the incident began when a male victim walked into the Century Precinct to report that Davison had broken a window at his mobile home located in the 7800 block of Alger Road. The victim told deputies that Davison had been invited to stay at the residence a few days prior because Davison claimed he was seeing “demons”. The victim said Davison later brought a window air conditioning unit to the trailer and returned on May 29, 2026, demanding money for it. The victim refused to pay until Davison repaired the broken bathroom window, which sparked the altercation.

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When four deputies responded to the Alger Road trailer to investigate, they heard a woman screaming “get off him” and “stop,” alongside loud crashing noises coming from inside. Deputies forced entry into a back bedroom, where they observed Davison on top of the victim, striking him with a closed fist.

Davison refused verbal commands to stop, ignored orders to be detained, and jumped onto a bed next to a window. A deputy deployed an agency-issued Taser, which momentarily locked Davison up, but he broke free from the probes and jumped through the bedroom window, shattering the glass as he fled southbound on Alger Road, according to the report.

After cutting through a neighboring yard into the woods, Davison emerged at 7900 N Century Boulevard. A deputy used his less-lethal bean bag fun and held Davison at gunpoint but as another deputy attempted to physical detain him, Davison got up from a kneeling position and ran southbound along North Century Boulevard.

Deputies deployed a Taser with no effect and fired multiple less-lethal bean bag rounds as Davison crossed North Century Boulevard. Davison then ran into the Century Food Mart and locked himself inside the restroom, the report states. Store employees provided deputies with the keys, and Davison was taken into custody.

Davison, who had swelling on his cheek, was evaluated by EMS and transport to Baptist Hospital for medical clearance before being booked into jail.

The victim, according to the arrest report, was previously diagnosed with a learning disability and suffered a facial laceration.

While at the hospital, Davison claimed to deputies that the victim had attacked him first and placed him in a headlock after a disagreement over borrowed money, but deputies noted there were no physical marks or bruising on Davison’s neck or shoulders to support his claim.

The ECSO said no actual shots were fired, and there were no injuries to deputies or citizens.

The Flomaton Police Department also responded and assisted.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.