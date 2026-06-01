Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

West Bogia Road is closed at the Highway 29 intersection due to collapse. There is not currently a time estimate repair

is closed at the Highway 29 intersection due to collapse. There is not currently a time estimate repair Interstate 10 (I-10) Resurfacing from east of U.S. 29 to east of Davis Highway (S.R. 291) – Drivers on I-10 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between mile markers 11 and 14, Tuesday, May 31 through Thursday, June 4, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and roadway construction.

Drivers on I-10 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between mile markers 11 and 14, Tuesday, May 31 through Thursday, June 4, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations and roadway construction. I-10 Resurfacing from the Perdido River Bridge to west of U.S. 29 – Drivers on I-10 may encounter intermittent outside lane closures, between mile markers 4 and 9, Sunday, May 31 through Thursday, June 4, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations.

Drivers on I-10 may encounter intermittent outside lane closures, between mile markers 4 and 9, Sunday, May 31 through Thursday, June 4, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations. State Road (S.R.) 296 (Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard) Resurfacing from Davis Highway (S.R. 291) to Baisden Road – Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, May 31 through Thursday, June 4, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping: Intermittent lane closures on Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard, from Davis Highway to Baisden Road. On-street parking closures on Bayou Boulevard, between 12th Avenue and Baisden Road.

Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, May 31 through Thursday, June 4, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping: S.R. 292 (Gulf Beach Highway) from east of Bauer Road (County Road (C.R.) 293) to Manchester Street – The week of Sunday, May 31, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292, from east of Bauer Road to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the work zone.

The week of Sunday, May 31, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 292, from east of Bauer Road to Manchester Street, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph through the work zone. Business U.S. 98 (Garden Street) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I- 110) ramp – The week of Sunday, May 31, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction) as crews perform construction activities on the north side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through late 2026. Temporary side street closures north of Garden Street for stormwater drainage system reconstruction. This week, drivers may encounter a closure with detour at I Street and J Street. Signage will be in place to direct drivers through the work zone. On-street parking is closed on Garden Street, between B Street and L Street.

The week of Sunday, May 31, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-110 Resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 98 – Drivers on I-110 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between I-10 and U.S. 98, Sunday, May 31 through Thursday, June 4, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations and roadway construction.

Drivers on I-110 may encounter intermittent lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic ramp closures, between I-10 and U.S. 98, Sunday, May 31 through Thursday, June 4, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving operations and roadway construction. I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent outside lane closures on I-10 westbound near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, May 31 through Thursday, June 4, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, May 31 through Saturday, June 6, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone. Temporary reconfiguration of the I-10 westbound ramps, which will remain in place through mid-2026.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 westbound traffic will be reduced to one travel lane near mile marker 10, Sunday, May 31 through Thursday, June 4, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities. Intermittent lane closures will occur on North Palafox Street between Whitehead Drive and Hope Drive for construction at the North Palafox Street overpass. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone. I-10 is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction between U.S. 29 and I-110. I-10 travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The U.S. 29 southbound access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been reduced. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway) Resurfacing from U.S. 29 to the Alabama State Line – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Northbound and southbound drivers will encounter a temporary traffic shift to one lane at S.R. 97 and S.R. 95. Intermittent lane and shoulder closures are to be expected throughout the project limits on Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for median improvements. Lane closures are to be expected at S.R. 95 and S.R. 97 on Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for median improvements.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Routine Maintenance at Pelican Lane – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 1 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for guardrail repair.

Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 1 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for guardrail repair. S.R. 296 (Bayou Boulevard) Routine Maintenance near North 12th Avenue – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, May 31 and Monday, June 1 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. for concrete operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, May 31, through Friday, June 5, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.