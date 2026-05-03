LIVE: Flash Flooding Shuts Down North Escambia Roads; West Bogia Road Collapses

An afternoon storm led to flooding, road closures, and even a collapsed roadway in North Escambia Sunday afternoon.

Radar estimates (above) showed a three-hour rainfall approaching 5 inches in the McDavid area.

Here’s a summary of current conditions as of 6:15 p.m.:

—All roadway are open as of 7:30 p.m. except for West bogee Road at Highway 29

–West Bogia Road has collapsed at Highway 29 and will remain closed until repair.

- Highway 29 was completely closed southbound at Highway 164 with all traffic diverted to Highway 97. One southbound lane has since reopened, allowing for slow, cautious travel.

–Water was reported across South Pine Barren Road in several areas, and several inches of water were reported across Highway 97 south of Pilgrim Trail. A pond at Pilgrim Trail and Highway 97 was reportedly flooding Pilgrim Trail, but not Highway 97. An unoccupied pickup was reportedly mostly underwater just off Highway 29 at Canoe Creek.

–A flash flood warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. for the area.

We are tracking live updates on the NorthEscambia.com Facebook page (embedded below)