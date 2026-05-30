Wahoos Even Birmingham Series With 3-2 Win

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos edged out the Birmingham Barons by a final score of 3-2 to even the series on Friday night.

Birmingham scored first when a leadoff double from Samuel Zavala would come around to score on a sacrifice fly from reigning Southern League Player of the Week Alec Makarewicz, making it a 1-0 lead in the first inning. That lead would grow in the 3rd without the benefit of a hit. Zavala would draw a leadoff walk which would be followed by a 2-out hit by pitch to Anthony DePino and walk to Calvin Harris to load the bases. Pensacola starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr would surrender his fourth free pass of the inning to Jeral Perez, walking in a run and making the score 2-0.

Ortiz-Mayr would work himself out of the jam, however, and give his offense a chance to get back in the game. And the offense would do just that. Ian Lewis Jr. and Garret Forrester would lead off the 5th inning with back-to-back walks before Jay Beshears would send a ball into the right field corner, scoring both runners with a game tying 2-run double. Ortiz-Mayr would work around a leadoff double in the bottom half of the inning, finishing his day off with 5.0 complete innings for his second straight start.

Jacob Heatherly (L, 0-1) would be the first out of the bullpen for the Barons to start the 6th inning. And, though he would pitch a clean 6th, he would get pulled after Forester and Beshears would both reach with one out in the 7th. Jackson Kelly would enter to face Emaarion Boyd, who would drop a bunt down the third baseline. Kelly would field it and fire the ball past the first baseman and into right field, scoring Forrester from second and giving the Wahoos a 3-2 lead.

Mason Vinyard (W, 3-1) would earn the win for Pensacola pitching a near flawless 2.2 innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. He would hand the ball to veteran Luis Palacios (S, 2), who would get the final 4 outs to earn his second save of the season and secure the victory.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Saturday evening.

written by Charlie Hobert