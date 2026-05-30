Warm Weekend Ahead With Scattered Afternoon Storms

The upcoming week brings a very typical late-spring pattern, featuring warm afternoon highs climbing near 90 degrees alongside daily, scattered chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. While the first half of the week offers plenty of sunshine between pop-up storms, a slightly more unsettled weather pattern moves in by Thursday and Friday, introducing higher rain chances and a modest cooling trend into the low 80s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.