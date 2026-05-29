Combative Suspect Tased, Shot With Non-Lethal Gun After Resisting Deputies In Century

A suspect shot by deputies with a non-lethal weapon was taken into custody just before noon on Friday in Century.

Cortez Rasheen Davison, 32, will face multiple charges according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began with a criminal mischief complaint in the 7000 block of Alger Road (pictured left), just off North Century Boulevard. Davison allegedly broke a window at a mobile home. The Sheriff’s Office said he became combative with arriving deputies and fled.

Deputies caught up with Davison at the nearby Century Food Mart on North Century Boulevard, where he again became combative. The Sheriff’s Office said he was tased before being shot with a non-lethal bean bag gun and then taken into custody.

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Davison was evaluated on-scene and medically cleared by an Escambia County EMS supervisor and Newman’s Ambulance.

Davison (pictured in a 2025 mugshot) will be booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday afternoon. The exact pending charges were no immediately available.

The ECSO said no actual shots were fired, and there were no injuries to deputies or citizens.

The Flomaton Police Department also responded and assisted.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.