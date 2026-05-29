Woman Charged With DUI Manslaughter For Fiery 2025 Fatal Highway 29 Collision

A woman has been arrested for a 2025 crash that took the life of a Cantonment man and seriously injured two Flomaton residents.

Kelcey Alexis Eyl, 29, surrendered Friday on outstanding Florida Highway Patrol warrants for DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury.

The two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on October 11, 2025, on Highway 29 south of the paper mill, near Woodbury Circle, and involved a Chevrolet Equinox SUV and a passenger car.

According to FHP, a car driven by Eyl was traveling southbound on Highway 29 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crossed over the median and into the path of a northbound SUV. She was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition. Her passenger, a 30-year-old Cantonment man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, a 72-year-old Flomaton man, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition. His passenger, a 70-year-old Flomaton woman, was also transported to Sacred Heart in serious condition.

The rear portion of Eyl’s car was ripped away in the collision, and the front and passenger compartment crossed all lanes of Highway 29 before bursting into flames.

The crash completely shut down Highway 29 for several hours.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.