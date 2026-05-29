Salzman Reports $27 Million In Local Funding Secured In Proposed State Budget

Florida lawmakers have reached an agreement on state budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, including $27 million in funding for local projects secured by Rep. Michelle Salzman and several Senate partners.

Those projects include nearly $1.2 million for Century water and sewer projects, funds for an Escambia River Electric Cooperative water project, ECUA, and Escambia County public safety needs.

Among the projects included are funding initiatives supporting the University of West Florida, Pensacola State College, ECUA infrastructure improvements, Escambia County Fire Rescue emergency vehicles, veterans’ mental health services, Town o of Century water management improvements, Escambia River Electric Cooperative water system repairs and improvements, and the Northwest Florida Community Resilience & Long-Term Recovery Support Initiative.

“As lawmakers, one of our most important responsibilities is ensuring taxpayer dollars are invested back into our communities in meaningful ways,” said Salzman. “This budget prioritizes infrastructure, education, healthcare, public safety, and critical services that directly impact families across Northwest Florida. I’m proud to work alongside our delegation to secure investments that strengthen our communities while remaining responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

The budget has not yet been signed by Gov. DeSantis, who has the power to veto line items.

Local items currently in the budget include:

Town of Century

Century Inflow and Infiltration Study — $315,000

The study is aimed at problem areas in the system to reduce wastewater flow at the town’s treatment plant.

Century Lift Station Rehabilitation — $830,339

Rehabilitate two sewage life stations that were installed more than 30 years ago, a requirement of a consent order with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative

Water System Repairs and Improvements — $117,244

Rehabilitate water well located on Highway 97A in Enon, which as declined from 350 gallons per minute to 200 due to wear and reduced capacity.

ECUA

West Ensley Septic to Sewer — $500,000

The project will convert a lower income area with poor drainage from septic tanks to sewer.

Escambia County

Hazardous materials regional emergency response vehicle — $900,000

Intended as a regional response vehicle across multiple counties. The full ask was $1.8 million.

Technical rescue regional emergency vehicle — $800,000

Intended as a regional response vehicle across multiple counties. The full ask was $1.6 million.

Station management system — $600,000

Advanced station management system in all staffed fire stations. The full ask was $1.2 million

Escambia 911 communications improvements $350,000 HF 1187